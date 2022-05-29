Ken Tuffin shows the way as Wellington beats Manawatu for first win

KEN Tuffin scored 23 points, making four thee-pointers, as the Wellington Saints finally nailed its first win in the 2022 NZ NBL season with a 97-88 triumph over the Manawatu Jets on Sunday at TSB Arena.

The 25-year-old Tuffin led all scorers while also making three rebounds, two assists, and two steals as the defending champions earned their breakthrough victory of the season after losing their first three.

Taane Samuel poured 20 points, eight boards, three dimes, and two steals, as Tom Vodanovich had 20 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists to hand coach Guy Molloy his first win for the year.

Wellington leaned on its hot start, taking an early 28-17 lead and stretched that lead to its biggest at 19, 61-42 at the 8:29 mark of the third frame.

Manawatu made a furious rally to get to within four, 87-83, with 2:46 left, but Vodanovich's trey and a pair of Samuel freebies restored order for the Saints, capped off by a Tuffin three in the last 47.5 seconds.

Wellington looks for a back-to-back on Friday against the Canterbury Rams.

Robert Crawford paced the Jets with 23 points, six rebounds, and six assists, as Shane Temara got 21 points in the loss to remain at the cellar at 0-5.

