Heading, Taichung arrange T1 Finals clash vs Brickman-led Kaohsiung

JORDAN Heading and the Taichung Wagor Suns advanced to the T1 League Finals with an 80-75 Game Three thriller over the New Taipei CTBC DEA on Saturday at National Taiwan University of Sport Gymnasium.

The Fil-Aussie gunner went 2-of-6 from deep and finished with 12 points as the No. 2 seeds Suns arranged a title clash against No. 1 Kaohsiung Aquas for the inaugural crown.

Anthony Tucker led the way for Taichung with 17 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while Palestinian star Sani Sakakini had 17 points, seven boards, and five dimes in the win.

Ting Sheng-ju had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four steals, and Iranian center Aaron Geramipoor had 10 points and seven boards in the escape.

Hsieh Ya-hsuan showed the way for New Taipei with 23 points, as Marlon Johnson got 13 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.

Game One of the best-of-five championship series starts on Tuesday at Fengshan Gymnasium.

