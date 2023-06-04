National U rallies from 21 points down to beat St. Clare

KEAN Baclaan scored the last five points as National University completed a comeback from down 21 points for a 82-79 victory over St. Clare College of Caloocan on Sunday to claim a share of second in Group II of the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup in San Juan.

The Saints, who looked in control in the first half, led 79-77, with 40.5 ticks to go until Baclaan's runner over Babakar Ndong tied the tally. Following a defensive stop, the Bulldogs again put the ball in the hands of their playmaker who made a triple over Ahron Estacio.

St. Clare still had 5.7 on the clock, but Baclaan, Steve Nash Enriquez, and Jake Figueroa stymied Jimboy Estrada and then Estacio who both didn't get to put a shot up.

"Yung pagiging leader nitong dalawa, at least ngayon, nakita. Nag-step up talaga sila," said coach Jeff Napa after they dug themselves out of a 26-47 hole early in the second period.

Baclaan wound up with 19 points and three assists, while Enriquez added 12 points and four assists to help the Bulldogs raise their record to 5-2, tied with idle the University of the Philippines for the second spot.

"'Di naman ako nag-worry. Alam ko naman yung capability ng team. Masama yung first half namin, pero sigurado akong makakabawi kami," said Enriquez.

Estacio led the Saints with 17 points and made five assists, while Estrada and Megan Galang contributed 16 points apiece. The Saints dropped to solo fifth at 4-3.

Taking their place in Group II's top four is Far Eastern University which claimed a fourth consecutive victory, beating Centro Escolar University, 79-70.

Five Tamaraws were in double-digits led by Patrick Sleat's 16 points on top of five assists and four rebounds for the Tamaraws.

CEU suffered its seventh straight loss for a 1-7 card even after Ayodeji Balogun's 18-point, 14-rebound double-double.

The scores:

First game

FEU 79 - Sleat 16, Anonuevo 12, Torres 11, Faty 10, Bagunu 10, Songcuya 6, Ona 5, Pasaol 4, Montemayor 3, Macapagal 2, Felipe 0, Buenaventura 0

CEU 70 - Balogun 18, Marcelo 12, Cabotaje 11, Malicana 11, Santos 8, Puray 4, Joson 4, Reyes 2, Anagbogu 0, Diaz 0, Darbin 0, Penano 0, Ferrer 0

Quarterscores: 30-8; 41-40; 60-57; 79-70

Second game

NU 82 - Baclaan 19, John 15, Enriquez 12, Figueroa 9, Manansala 9, Malonzo 8, Padrones 4, Palacielo 3, Lim 3, Clemente 0, Parks 0, Jumamoy 0, Gulapa 0, Perciano 0, Casinillo

St. Clare 79 - Estacio 17, Galang 16, Estrada 16, Tapenio 8, Kane 8, Sual 6, Ndong 4, Acosta 4, Victoriano 0, Decano 0, Balacaoc 0, Burgos 0

Quarterscores: 21-28; 34-52; 60-64; 82-79