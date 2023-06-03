Jasmine Althea Ramilo takes bronze in Asian juniors rhythmic gymnastics tilt

JASMINE Althea Ramilo tabbed the Philippines a medal in the 19th Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships by producing a bronze in the clubs apparatus on Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Jasmine Althea Ramilo performance in 19th Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships

Ramilo tallied 27.30 in the apparatus final, enough to secure a podium finish at the close of the competition that coincided with the 14th Senior Asian Championships.

Ramilo, born in 2008, finished behind top-ranked Lola Djuraeva of Uzbekistan and Aiym Meirzhanova of Kazakhstan, who had scores of 31.05 and 29.15 respectively.

Ramilo also competed in the ribbon and finished fifth.

Meanwhile, Breanna Labadan finished her campaign by placing eighth and last in the ball finals with a score of 28.75.

Labadan nevertheless had an impressive showing in the event as she placed ninth in the all-around finals to secure a place in the world championships.