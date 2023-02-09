Korean Basketball League suspends Justine Baltazar for two seasons

JUSTINE Baltazar has been suspended by the Korean Basketball League for two seasons after his stint with Seoul Samsung Thunders did not materialize.

Jumpball.co.kr cited a press release issued by the KBL, saying Baltazar violated his contract with the Thunders and has been suspended until the 2024-2025 season following a meeting by the league’s finance committee.

The KBL determined that Baltazar had no intention of going to Korea after his failure to apply for a visa for his stint with the Thunders this season.

Baltazar was slated to play for the Thunders after his stint with Strong Group in the Dubai International Invitational recently.

But during his stint in Dubai, Baltazar also did not meet the deadline for player registration in the KBL.

