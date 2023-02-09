Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Feb 9
    Basketball

    Korean Basketball League suspends Justine Baltazar for two seasons

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

    JUSTINE Baltazar has been suspended by the Korean Basketball League for two seasons after his stint with Seoul Samsung Thunders did not materialize.

    Jumpball.co.kr cited a press release issued by the KBL, saying Baltazar violated his contract with the Thunders and has been suspended until the 2024-2025 season following a meeting by the league’s finance committee.

    See COLUMN: Why Justine Baltazar couldn't make Korea travel plans

    The KBL determined that Baltazar had no intention of going to Korea after his failure to apply for a visa for his stint with the Thunders this season.

    Baltazar was slated to play for the Thunders after his stint with Strong Group in the Dubai International Invitational recently.

    But during his stint in Dubai, Baltazar also did not meet the deadline for player registration in the KBL.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again