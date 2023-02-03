COLUMN: Why Justine Baltazar couldn't make Korea travel plans

CHICAGO -- When a reputable basketball website leaked a blockbuster story yesterday, Justine Baltazar suddenly found himself on the unpleasant side of the news cycle.

According to Korea-based Jumpball, the former La Salle star and Gilas Pilipinas stalwart, was a no-show in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) where he was expected to register as a reinforcement for the Samsung Thunders.

Subsequently, Justine took more blows than a defenseless punching bag.

The report alleged that he "missed his flight" three days ago, a move that the Thunders claim to be a "breach of contract" which could lead to severe consequences once the team reports the matter to the KBL Finance Committee.

"I tried to use the quota system ambitiously, but it failed," said a disenchanted Eun Hee Seok. "It's more disappointing because it was a big man resource. I am worried that injuries will come out elsewhere while trying to compensate for that part," he added.

Tough.

BUT JUST LIKE EVERY STORY, THERE ARE THREE SIDES TO THIS SAGA.

The Thunders' side. Justine's side. And the right side.

You've already heard Samsung's version of the tale and I'm here only to report Baltazar's side. It's all up to you to determine who is right.

An agent who is familiar with the negotiations told me that because of the recent Chinese New Year celebration, Baltazar was unable to acquire a work visa in time for the February 2 cut-off for Asian imports to arrive and join the league this season.

In fact, Samsung's GM was apprised 10 days ago that there was a problem with the visa application and that every string was being pulled to make it happen.

Unfortunately, their best efforts proved fruitless.

The inference that he "missed his flight" suggests something sinister especially in the light of the fact that Justine is currently in Dubai playing for Strong Group Philippines in an invitational tournament.

That's not the case at all.

Without the legal document required to enter Seoul, Baltazar simply couldn't make any travel plans, let alone fly in.

Coach Seok's mild outrage and full-blown disappointment is understandable.

TWICE BITTEN, TWICE DISAPPOINTED

Last July, his team announced the signing of Will Navarro only to see the deal fall through after the Samahang Basketbol Ng Pilipinas (SBP) refused to issue a release.

And now he loses Baltazar. a nimble, 6-foot-7, 250-pound big who can be a franchise difference-maker.

But pinning this missed connection on Balti is unfair.

After his stunning, unexpected turn at the Japan B.League where he was released by the Hiroshima Dragonflies after scoring just two points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in eight total games where he logged just 13 minutes and 36 seconds, the 25-year-old Baltazar is eager to prove his worth on the international stage.

However, the circumstances wouldn't allow it.

So, did Balti breach his contract?

"It depends on the contract," lawyer Mikey Ingles, the Philippines' preeminent sports attorney told me.

"But policy-wise, it shouldn't count as a breach as it wasn't Baltazar's fault. Breach of contract is usually due to the fault of a party. But again, it depends on what's in the contract."

I would have loved to see Justine in a Samsung jersey.

Sadly, some good things in life aren't meant to be.