    Kai Sotto to miss Adelaide game in NZ due to visa issues

    by randolph b. leongson
    KAI Sotto will miss the Adelaide 36ers' game against New Zealand Breakers on Sunday due to visa issues.

    The 7-foot-3 center returned to Adelaide as he failed to get an approval to travel to New Zealand for the game in Auckland against the Breakers.

    The 36ers hold a 4-4 record.

    Sotto was coming off an eight-point performance for Adelaide in its 91-86 victory over Melbourne United last Thursday.

      He will instead turn his attention to Perth Wildcats on Thursday.

