Justin Brownlee will be a Filipino we can all be proud of, says Cone

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone said Filipinos will surely be proud once Justin Brownlee gets naturalized and finally represents the country.

Cone said he is excited that Brownlee is getting closer and closer to becoming a Filipino as his naturalization proceedings gets underway, saying Ginebra's resident import has all the qualities that every Filipino will be pleased to see.

“I’m just tickle pinked that he is having a chance to become naturalized,” Cone said on Wednesday night. “I think he is just a terrific representative of the country in terms of personality and work ethic.”

“He is loved by the fans and there’s a reason why. It’s not just that he wins. It’s because of the whole package. They love him. I think when he goes out and plays against international teams, he will represent us extremely well,” said Cone.

Brownlee he is being eyed to play for the national team in the sixth and final window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers in February once his naturalization papers are complete.

Cone said a Gilas appearance will be perfect for the back end of the 34-year-old Ginebra import's basketball career.

That, and keep doing what he is doing in the PBA, it's exciting times for him. I love the way he is capping off his career," said Cone.