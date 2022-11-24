Kai Sotto's return short but sweet as Adelaide beats Perth on the road

KAI Sotto made his return to the Adelaide 36ers lineup and churned out solid minutes in their 96-82 win over Perth Wildcats in the 2022-23 NBL season on Thursday at RAC Arena.

The Filipino center wound up with six points, five rebounds, and one block in 14 minutes of play after missing the last game due to visa issues in New Zealand.

His six points included this highlight dunk.

WATCH:

The 7-3 center also provided this block:

Robert Franks paced Adelaide with 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting, on top of eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block, as Daniel Johnson got 17 in the win.

The 36ers used a huge finishing kick to turn a 69-60 lead into a 94-75 spread with 3:22 remaining.

Adelaide is now back at .500 on a 5-5 record for fifth place as the 36ers head home next Friday to host the Cairns Taipans.

Bryce Cotton led Perth with 17 points, while Corey Webster got 14 in the loss.