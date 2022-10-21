Adelaide 36ers topple Sydney Kings as Kai Sotto sees little action

THE Adelaide 36ers put together their best win of the young National Basketball League (NBL) season, bringing down the defending champions Sydney Kings, 92-88, at Qudos Bank Arena on Friday.

Too bad Kai Sotto had little part in it.

Craig Randall topscored with 26 points while Adelaide captain Mitch McCarron hit some pressure-packed free throws in the endgame to secure the 36ers' second straight victory after opening the campaign with a defeat.

Sotto, however, played only a grand total of 3:12 minutes in the game. The 7-foot-3 Filipino youngster didn't take a single attempt and had one block.

Sotto was deployed only in the second quarter and rode the bench the rest of the way, watchng the 36ers weather the Kings' second-half fightback.

Sotto is averaging just 8:07 minutes a game in his second season with the Australian club, logging 2.0 points and 5.0 rebounds.

Daniel Johnson got 17 points and eight boards for the 36ers while Antonius Cleveland and Mitch McCarron both had 15. Randall II added six rebounds and five assists to his stats line.

Adelaide heads back home next Friday to host the New Zealand Breakers.

Derrick Walton Jr. led Sydney with 23 points and six assists to fall to a 4-2 card.

