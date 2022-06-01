Juan GDL, Issa Gaye beef up Zamboanga Valientes in Thailand 3x3

JUAN Gomez de Liano will reinforce Zamboanga Valientes in the 3x3 Basketball Thai Super League.

The former University of the Philippines guard will beef up the crew looking to improve on their quarterfinal finish in the ABL 3x3 International Champions Cup last April.

Juan GdL teams up with Zamboanga mainstays Reed Juntilla, Das Esa, Denver Cadiz, with former National University center Issa Gaye in the tournament set June 1 to 5 at Central Ayutthaya.

Zamboanga is slotted in Pool A against Tokyo Dime of Japan, KAGA Basketball of India, Team Busy of Singapore, Sniper X and Shooot It Dragons of Thailand.

The top four teams advance.

Aside from the Valientes, Pretty Huge, represented by Jay Washington, Raffy Verano, Trevis Jackson, and Marcus Hammonds, will see action in the invitational 3x3 tournament.

