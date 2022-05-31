Jay Washington, Raffy Verano, Trevis Jackson to play in Thai 3x3 tilt

JAY Washington and Raffy Verano lead Pretty Huge in the 3x3 Basketball Thai Super League from June 1 to 5 at Central Ayutthaya.

Washington, a 16-year PBA veteran who last played for Blackwater, tries to show he has what it takes to play the tough halfcourt game as the 40-year-old provides the veteran presence for the Filipino crew.

See Maiquez nails winner as Meralco rallies to beat Cavitex for PBA 3x3 leg title

Verano, meanwhile, is coming off his final year in Ateneo this past UAAP Season 84 where he proved himself as one of the smartest forwards in the amateur ranks.

Completing the team are former Rain or Shine guard Trevis Jackson and American big man Marcus Hammonds, with Ryan Monteclaro serving as the coach.

"We want to support Phillipine basketball and we feel like it's a good opportunity for us to take this challenge and represent the country in the halfcourt game," said Pretty Huge head of sports Paolo Layug.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"We like the composition of our team, especially with what we've seen with Raffy. He's an intelligent player who we feel can fit perfectly to the halfcourt game."

This is the first foray in sports for Pretty Huge, a multi-sports complex located in Bonifacio Global City.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Pretty Huge is placed in Pool B where it will play against the Saitama Alphas of Japan, Malaysia Rising Star, Luang Prabang of Laos, and Srircha Eagle and Hitech Titans of Thailand starting on Friday.

The top four teams advance top the next phase.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.