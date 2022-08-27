John Lloyd Clemente a man among boys after bagging Filoil MVP

JOHN Lloyd Clemente is coming into the upcoming UAAP Season 85 with a huge boost of confidence after taking home the MVP honors in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

The fourth-year guard displayed his impeccable leadership for the Bulldogs in their 11-game romp of the famed preseason tourney, capped off by his 10-point, 2-assist performance in their 56-46 win over Far Eastern University in the Finals on Saturday.

Clemente posted 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.0 steals in NU's unbeaten run in the tourney, all while allowing young guns like Steve Nash Enriquez, LA Casinillo, and Omar John introduce themselves as vital cogs heading into this campaign.

Tamaraws guard Royce Alforque is also part of the Mythical Team after nabbing 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.3 steals in the Morayta crew's unlikely run to the championship game.

Completing the Mythical selection are Carl Tamayo of University of the Philippines, who averaged 17.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists; La Salle's Michael Phillips who corralled 9.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.2 blocks; and Will Gozum of St. Benilde who had 13.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals.

Phillips was also hailed as the Gatorade Best Defensive Player in the tourney.

