Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Oct 16
    Basketball

    Jeonju spoils SJ Belangel's Korean league debut with Daegu

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    undefined
    SJ Belangel scores 10 in 26 minutes of play.

    SJ Belangel had a solid showing but can't help Daegu KOGAS Pegasus from suffering an 81-72 loss to Jeonju KCC Egis in its opening assignment in the 2022-23 KBL season at Daegu Gymnasium.

    The Gilas Pilipinas guard unloaded 10 points on 2-of-4 shooting from deep, to go with two rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes as a starter, but his efforts couldn't stop Jeonju from jumping to a 22-8 start.

    See Flores, Vosotros power TNT past J&T to add to 3x3 title haul

    Lee Dae-sung led Daegu with 25 points, four steals, and three rebounds, as Senegalese center Youssou Ndoye fired 13 points and six boards in the loss.

    Jeonju relied on Heo Ung's 19 points built on three treys and a solid 18-point, 12-rebound showing from Ra Gun-A (Ricardo Ratliffe).

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Justin Gutang, meanwhile, was benched in Changwon LG Sakers' 65-62 loss to Seoul Samsung Thunders at Changwon Gymnasium.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Egyptian center Assem Marei led Changwon with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and four steals in the defeat.

      Emanuel Terry and Jang Min-guk paced Seoul with 19 points apiece in the season opener.

      Watch Now

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      SJ Belangel scores 10 in 26 minutes of play.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again