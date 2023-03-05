Abando savors first pro title as Anyang KGC wins all-Korea EASL final

OKINAWA, Japan – Rhenz Abando captured his first crown as a professional as Anyang KGC ruled the EASL Champions Week after a 90-84 win over fellow Korean squad Seoul SK Knights on Sunday at the Okinawa Arena.

Abando scored 11 points and grabbed two rebounds as he played a major contribution to Anyang KGC taking a big lead by halftime after a 24-10 second quarter.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

It marked Abando’s first championship outside of the Philippines after signing a contract with Anyang KGC before the KBL season. Abando previously won the 2021 NCAA crown with Letran in a season where he won the MVP before signing as a pro.

Darryl Monroe had 21 points and 16 rebounds, while Omari Spellman added 19 points and 11 rebounds for Anyang KGC, the current leader in the 2022-23 KBL season.

The two imports nailed key baskets late to ice the win, with Monroe scoring a tip-in and Spellman draining a three with 36.9 seconds left to pad the lead to 86-79 after Seoul SK Knights cut the gap in the fourth.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Abando and Co. captured the top prize of US$250,000.