    Basketball

    Abando savors first pro title as Anyang KGC wins all-Korea EASL final

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Rhenz Abando Anyang KGC
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    OKINAWA, Japan – Rhenz Abando captured his first crown as a professional as Anyang KGC ruled the EASL Champions Week after a 90-84 win over fellow Korean squad Seoul SK Knights on Sunday at the Okinawa Arena.

    Abando scored 11 points and grabbed two rebounds as he played a major contribution to Anyang KGC taking a big lead by halftime after a 24-10 second quarter.

    Anyang KGC EASL Rhenz Abando

    It marked Abando’s first championship outside of the Philippines after signing a contract with Anyang KGC before the KBL season. Abando previously won the 2021 NCAA crown with Letran in a season where he won the MVP before signing as a pro.

    Darryl Monroe had 21 points and 16 rebounds, while Omari Spellman added 19 points and 11 rebounds for Anyang KGC, the current leader in the 2022-23 KBL season.

    The two imports nailed key baskets late to ice the win, with Monroe scoring a tip-in and Spellman draining a three with 36.9 seconds left to pad the lead to 86-79 after Seoul SK Knights cut the gap in the fourth.

      Abando and Co. captured the top prize of US$250,000.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

