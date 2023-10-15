Thirdy’s NeoPhoenix, Parks’ Dolphins score big wins in B.League

THIRDY Ravena and Bobby Ray Parks both made their presence felt in separate victories over their compatriots in the 2023-24 B. League season hostilities on Saturday.

Ravena towed the San-En NeoPhoenix past the Kyoto Hannaryz, 88-70, for their second win of the season, beating fellow Filipino import Matthew Wright at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Ravena had 28 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. He led four San-En players in twin-digit scoring.

David Dudzinski had a double-double of 19 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, Wright finished with just five points and one rebound in 11 minutes of play.

Kevin Jones had 22 points, eight rebounds, one steal, and one block for Kyoto, which fell to 0-3.

At Hokkai Kita-yale, Parks’ Nagoya Diamond Dolphins nipped Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido, 100-95.

Parks chipped in 14 points for the Dolphins, who had six players with double digit scores.

Robert Franks had 30 points on 11-of-14 shooting.

Ramos had 16 points, two assists, five rebounds, six steals, and one block.

Shuto Terazono topscored for Levanga with 23 markers. They fall to 1-2 in the standings.

The Ryukyu Golden Kings bucked a quiet game from Carl Tamayo as they beat the Sunrockers Shibuya, 93-86, at the Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall.

Tamayo went scoreless in 11 minutes of action but the Golden Kings continued to rule with a 3-0 slate.

Alex Kirk and Vic Law paced Ryukyu with 22 and 21 markers, respectively.

Meanwhile, AJ Edu’s impressive game wasn’t enough as the Toyama Grouses fell to the Nagasaki Velca, 96-84, to remain winless in three outings at the Toyama City Gymnasium.

Edu had 18 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in the losing effort.

Jordan Heading continues to be absent for the Nagasaki Velca. Nick Perkins led them in scoring with 23 points.

Newly promoted Nagasaki is looking good in Division 1 with a 3-0 record.

Kai Sotto again did not play for the Hiroshima Dragonflies, who scored a 93-69 win over the Saga Ballooners at the Saga Arena.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 15 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and one steal, to lead Hiroshima to their first win of the season.

