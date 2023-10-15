SMB stint uncertain as Kyt Jimenez yet to get release from MPBL club

SO near and yet so far.

That is Kyt Jimenez as far as his dream of playing in the PBA is concerned.

The former YouTube sensation was signed by San Miguel to a two-year contract after being picked in the fifth round at 76th overall in the PBA draft and has started practicing with the Beermen.

Problem is, his chance at landing a place in the Beermen's lineup for the league's 48th season starting on Nov. 5 faces a hurdle since he has yet to secure a release from his MPBL team, the GenSan Warriors.

The Warriors are currently seeing action in the MPBL Fifth Season playoffs where they are playing the Muntinlupa Cagers in the South Division quarterfinals.

Jimenez, already the lowest-drafed player to be signed by a PBA team, is still showing up for the Warriors' games, but his camp hopes the flamboyant will be allowed to chase his dream with SMB before the PBA Season 48 window closes on him.

Jimenez's agent, Danny Espiritu, said they are trying to get a meeting with management of the GenSan Warriors on Monday amid talks that Jimenez will be banned from the MPBL if he plays for SMB without the release.

Jimenez's contract with the Warriors runs until December.

