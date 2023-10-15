Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Oct 15
    PBA

    SMB stint uncertain as Kyt Jimenez yet to get release from MPBL club

    Kyt Jimenez camp hopes to secure release before PBA Season 48 window closes for the former YouTube sensation
    by spin.ph staff
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    SO near and yet so far.

    That is Kyt Jimenez as far as his dream of playing in the PBA is concerned.

    The former YouTube sensation was signed by San Miguel to a two-year contract after being picked in the fifth round at 76th overall in the PBA draft and has started practicing with the Beermen.

    READ: Jimenez signed to two-year SMB contract

    Problem is, his chance at landing a place in the Beermen's lineup for the league's 48th season starting on Nov. 5 faces a hurdle since he has yet to secure a release from his MPBL team, the GenSan Warriors.

    The Warriors are currently seeing action in the MPBL Fifth Season playoffs where they are playing the Muntinlupa Cagers in the South Division quarterfinals.

    kyt jimenez smb

    Jimenez, already the lowest-drafed player to be signed by a PBA team, is still showing up for the Warriors' games, but his camp hopes the flamboyant will be allowed to chase his dream with SMB before the PBA Season 48 window closes on him.

    Jimenez's agent, Danny Espiritu, said they are trying to get a meeting with management of the GenSan Warriors on Monday amid talks that Jimenez will be banned from the MPBL if he plays for SMB without the release.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Jimenez's contract with the Warriors runs until December.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Patrick Romero

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again