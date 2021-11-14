Toyama Grouses score weekend sweep of San-En Neophoenix

KEIJURO Matsui hit the game-winning jumper with 0.5 seconds left as the Toyama Grouses beat San-En NeoPhoenix, 90-89, on Sunday in the Japan B.League at Toyama City Gymnasium.

The starting shooting guard got the ball from Naoki Uto for the winner as Toyama swept the two-game series and kept Toyama's winning streak going at three.

Those heroics preserved the glitter from Dwight Ramos' double-double effort of 16 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists for Toyama as he once again got the better of his Gilas Pilipinas peer.

Thirdy Ravena had one last shot to force overtime, being fouled by Joshua Smith late, but he flubbed his second freebie much to the dismay of San-En.

Ravena led the NeoPhoenix with a game-high 26 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals in the losing cause.

Smith paced the Grouses with 19 points and 11 rebounds, as Julian Mavunga had 12 points, 11 dimes, and five boards in the conquest that hiked their record to 4-10.

Toyama will not see action until Dec. 4 against the Ryukyu Golden Kings at the Okinawa Arena.

Meanwhile, San-En suffered its sixth straight loss to fall to 3-11.

Robert Carter added 20 points, five boards, and three assists, Yoshiyuki Matsuwaki scored 14 points, three rebounds, and three assists, and Justin Knox got 12 points, three boards, and two steals in the defeat.

The NeoPhoenix face SeaHorses Mikawa after the break on Dec. 4 at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

