Thirdy shines as San-En beats Toyama to advance in Emperor's Cup

THIRDY Ravena caught fire and made four triples as San-En NeoPhoenix scored a 93-80 victory over the Toyama Grouses to advance to the next round of the Emperor's Cup on Saturday at Hayamizu Park Sports Culture Center.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard had 15 points, four assists, three rebounds, and one steal as the NeroPhoenix advanced.

Roosevelt Adams, meanwhile, did not play in Kagawa Five Arrows' 66-78 loss to SunRockers Shibuya.

Matthew Wright and Jordan Heading's campaigns also ended in Saorina.

Kyoto Hannaryz tasted a 101-82 defeat to the Gumna Crane Thunders with Wright scoring 12 points on 2-of-9 shooting from deep, to go with six assists, two boards, and two steals.

Heading's 10 points from two treys, seven rebounds, four steals, and two assists also weren't enough to help Nagasaki Velca hurdle Ehime Orange Vikings, who scored a 99-96 win.

Hiroshima Dragonflies, meanwhile, took down Shiga Lakes, 89-80, at Windhill Kushiro Super Arena.

Justine Baltazar went scoreless in two minutes of play for Hiroshima.

Kiefer Ravena had 16 points from 4-of-11 shooting from deep, to go with seven assists and five rebounds for Shiga.

Altiri Chiba also moved on to the next phase with a 101-73 win over Yamagata Wyverns with Kobe Paras only dishing out one assist in the contest.

Bobby Ray Parks also did not play in Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' 98-77 triumph over Sendai 89ers.

Greg Slaughter had two points and one rebound in Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka's 88-82 win over Bambitious Nara at White Ring Arena.

