Steals leader Dwight Ramos focused on helping Hokkaido compete

DWIGHT Ramos says getting to the top spot in the steals department early in the B.League season was simply a byproduct of his defense.

In his second team in as many seasons in the Japan league, Ramos has posted a tournament-best 3.1 steals through eight games as Levanga Hokkaido stands in joint 19th at 2-6.

"I take pride on my defense. I'm not sure how it happens but it just happens. I try to get my deflections, hands on the ball, try to disrupt the offense a little bit," he said.

Ramos, with averages of 12.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists early in the season, said that what he focused more is his conditioning as he wanted to make a bigger impact this season.

"I just worked on trying to get in better shape coming in," he said, while also citing the change in defensive mindset which contributed to him barging into the league's early stats leaders.

"This is also a different defense than the one I played last year. Last year was mostly zone with Toyama, but here it's pretty much man-to-man," he said.

As much as Ramos is making a mark individually, his goal is helping Levanga compete.

"Sometimes the games are kind of lost and us not knowing what to do. I think that just comes with practice, playing more, just trying to get closer and jell together as a unit," he said. "It's still early."

