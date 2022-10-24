Kobe Paras solid once again as Altiri Chiba wins 4th straight

KOBE Paras once again played a solid game for Altiri Chiba in its 98-88 victory over the Kagawa Five Arrows in the 2022-23 Japan B.League second division at Gold's Gym Makuhari Bay Park Arena.

Playing in just his second game, the second-generation star made his presence felt with his 13 points on a 3-of-4 clip from beyond the arc, together with five blocks, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals off the bench.

Leo Lyons led Altiri with 22 points, nine boards, three assists, and two steals for their fourth consecutive win - and sixth in eight games overall.

Meanwhile, Roosevelt Adams was held to just two points and one assist in his 20 minutes as a sub in Kagawa's absorbed its seventh straight loss to fall to 1-7.

Jordan Heading's effort, too, wasn't enough to help Nagasaki Velca hurdle the Nishinomiya Storks, 94-78, at Nishinomiya Central Gymnasium.

The Fil-Aussie shot 4-of-8 from distance for his 15 points, three assists, two rebounds, and two steals, but the Velca dropped back-to-back games and slipped to 5-3.

Greg Slaughter started for Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka but made little impact in their 100-82 defeat to Fukushima Firebonds at Fukushima Toyota Crown Arena.

He was held to just two points and four rebounds as the Rizing Zephyr saw the end of their three-game win run and dropped back to 4-4.

