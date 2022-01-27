COLUMN: Terrafirma made Adams' decision on Japan move easier to make

CHICAGO - For several months now, I've been made aware that Roosevelt Adams was plotting to leave the PBA and pitch his tent in the Japan B. League.

In deference to Adams' privacy and then-existing contract with his mother team, I was politely asked by my sources to sit on the story until the right time came along.

But in a curious twist, Terrafirma confirmed the story today to our SPIN.ph colleague Gerry Ramos.

The devil, however, is in the details.

And team governor Bobby Rosales left so much out there.

I'm here to fill some of the blanks.

Adams, a rangy 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward hasn't signed a contract in Japan yet, but he is drawing multiple interests from at least six teams and he is willing to wait until July for everything to fall into place.

A Fil-Am born in Arizona, Adams is not qualified to play as an Asian import like the Ravena brothers but as a world import. Roosevelt is still poised to draw a hefty salary beginning at $10,000 a month plus perks that include the free use of an apartment and a car at his disposal.

Low-ball offer

A Japan-based agent told me that Terrafirma had an opportunity to keep Adams, a versatile big with a terrific handle who can score from outside and on the low block.

Adams's asking price was a reasonable $12,000 to $16,000 a month.

Terrafirma came back with a low-ball offer of $6,000 a month.

The disparity in dollars sealed the divorce.

So what's next for the 27-year old Adams?

Once he cashes in his last monthly paycheck of around P200,000 at Terrafirma and takes care of some business, Roosevelt is off to the States while awaiting his entry to the Land of the Rising Sun where he will begin the next phase of his basketball journey.

As for Terrafirma, it will stay in the PBA and hold its place as a revolving door for talents to come and go.

