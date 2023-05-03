Expired contract saves Robert Bolick from ligang labas fine

ROBERT Bolick's expired contract with NorthPort spares him from being fined by the PBA despite playing in a recent ligang labas in Cebu.

Not fine for Robert Bolick

Bolick's contract with the Batang Pier expired last April 21 or a day before he was caught on video playing alongside Beau Belga, JR Quinahan, and Jio Jalalon in an unsanctioned tournament opposite a visiting foreign team.

"Wala na siyang contract sa NorthPort kaya hindi na siya na-fine," said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial on Wednesday.

"Although siyempre ang rights niya nasa NorthPort pa rin."

Bolick however, still showed up during the scheduled summon at the PBA office where players found to have suited up in an unsanctioned game without the blessing of the league and their respective mother teams were fined by Marcial.

A total of P590K penalties were given to 10 players including P100K on Jalalon for being a second offender.

Jalalon was caught playing in a ligang labas in Carmen, Cebu together with Bolick and veteran big men JR Quinahan and Beau Belga.

Belga and Quinahan were fined P50K each and an additional P20K each for being involved in the endgame melee that marred the meet.

Others penalized P50K each were Rey Nambatac, Jhonard Clarito, Alec Stockton, Barkley Ebona, Arwind Santos, Vic Manuel and Allyn Bulanadi.