Big PBA delegation flies to Japan to meet with B.League officials

TOP PBA officials are flying to Japan over the weekend to meet with their B.League counterparts to discuss ways on how to improve the relationship between two of Asia’s biggest basketball leagues.

PBA board chairman Ricky Vargas and Commissioner Willie Marcial will lead the 16-man delegation that will sit down with B.League chairman Shinji Shimada and other league officials in Tokyo.

Marcial and Shimada already had preliminary talks last June during the official draw of the East Asia Super League (EASL) held at the Shangri-La The Fort.

It was during their discussions that the meeting in Japan was first broached.

“Magkikita kami at mag-uusap para palakasin ang partnership with the Japan B.League,” said Marcial on the eve of the contingent’s departure for the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

The meeting comes just two days after the exodus of Filipino players to Japan and other leagues around Asia was discussed during a hearing by the Senate Committee on Sports presided over by its chairman Senator Bong Go.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Marcial and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al S. Panlilio admitted that contract offers in Japan, South Korea, and Chinese Taipei are way beyond what players are receiving in the PBA.

Watch Now

The commissioner said he would also mention during the meeting the departure of several Filipino players to the B.League.

“Babanggitin din natin yun, pero ongoing yung pag-uusap namin. Hindi yan matatapos sa isang upuan lang,” said Marcial.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Kiefer Ravena, Ray Parks Jr., Matthew Wright, Roosevelt Adams, Greg Slaughter, and even veteran Jay Washington are among the former PBA players now plying their trade in Japan.

Ravena’s case even led to a major issue as he was still under contract with NLEX when he decided to accept a deal with Shiga Lakes.

Also part of the PBA delegation to Japan are vice chairman Bobby Rosales of Terrafirma, treasurer Atty. Raymond Zorilla (Phoenix), governors Alfrancis Chua (Barangay Ginebra), Erick Arejola (NorthPort), Atty. Chito Salud (Converge), Robert Non (San Miguel), Rene Pardo (Magnolia), Rod Franco (NLEX), Siliman Sy (Blackwater), and Atty. Bill Pamintuan (Meralco).

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Only Atty. Mamerto Mondragon couldn’t make the trip due to a busy schedule.

Other PBA officials attending are deputy commissioner Eric Castro, legal counsel Atty. Melvin Mendoza, finance officer Odessa Encarnacion, and social media head Mich Flores.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.