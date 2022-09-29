Parks fires four treys as Nagoya opens season on high note

BOBBY Ray Parks drained four treys as Nagoya Diamond Dolphins opened the 2022-23 Japan B.League season with a 101-86 victory over SeaHorses Mikawa on Thursday at the Dolphins Arena.

The Gilas Pilipinas gunner shot 4-of-6 from deep in an off-the-bench role and poured in 14 points, four assists, a rebound, and a steal in the season-opening win.

Parks drained three of those long bombs in the first half as Nagoya jumped to a 50-33 second-quarter advantage.

Coty Clarke flirted with a triple-double for the Diamond Dolphins with his 24 points, 10 boards, and seven assists, as Maurice Ndour got 16 points, three rebounds, three dimes, three steals, and two blocks.

Anthony Lawrence II led Mikawa with 19 points, five boards, and three assists in the loss.

Indonesian-American winger Brandon Jawato registered two points, two rebounds, and one dime in his nine minutes of play for the SeaHorses.

