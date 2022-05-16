Ray Parks checked anew as Kawasaki sweeps Nagoya in quarterfinals

BOBBY Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins exited the 2021-22 B.League Championships with an 85-70 loss to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders on Sunday at Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena.

The Filipino gunner shot 1-of-4 from deep, finishing with seven points, four rebounds, and three assists as Nagoya was swept in the best-of-three series. Kawasaki won Game One, 97-71.

Tenketsu Harimoto led the Diamond Dolphins with 22 points and six rebounds as the team only had Parks as their lone import in the do-or-die game in the quarterfinals.

Former Petron import Nick Fazekas powered Kawasaki with 18 points, 11 boards, and seven assists, while Pablo Aguilar got a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds in the clincher.

The Brave Thunders face the Utsunomiya Brex, who dethroned last year's champion Chiba Jets.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.