Cardel says injured No. 2 draft pick Gray is well worth the wait

TERRAFIRMA is more than willing to wait and risk waiting for top draft pick Jeremiah Gray to fully recover from an ACL surgery.

Coach Johnedel Cardel said a talent of Gray's mold rarely comes around that Dyip are ready to wait until he's ready and fit to play again.

The Dyip gambled on the 6-foot-5 Fil-Am by picking him No. 2 overall in Sunday's PBA Season 47 draft.

"Very willing kami to wait kasi very talented naman yung bata," said Cardel after the proceedings at the Robinson's Place Manila.

"Alam naman namin yung risk. Actually ilang months na rin naman siyang naka-rest so willing to wait kami talaga."

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Gray went down with the ACL injury while playing for TNT in the PBA 3x3. He went back to the US to have surgery and is now doing his rehabilitation.

Continue reading below ↓

The Dyip management however, is in constant communication with Gray through team manager Ronald Tubid.

Gray is not expected to play until the mid-season Commissioner's Cup, but Cardel hopes to fill in the slack by utilizing some of the rookies they picked in the draft.

The Dyip selected four other rookies in Allen Mina, Shaq Alanes, Sandy Cenal, and Red Cachuela.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Cardel said the Dyip had their eyes on Sedrick Barefield, who unfortunately, failed to secure his passport on time and was stricken off the draft list.

"Sayang talaga. Pati yung (Justin) Baltazar," said Cardel, referring to the 6-foot-7 La Salle stalwart who pulled out of the draft at the last minute after getting a lucrative offer to play in the B League.

"Pero OK lang. May mga ganung decisions talaga."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.