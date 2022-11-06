Kobe Paras solid again as Altiri Chiba averts home sweep

KOBE Paras continued to be a solid producer off the bench as Altiri Chiba redeemed itself with an 87-73 win over Yamagata Wyverns in the 2022-23 Japan B.League second division on Sunday at Oamishirasato Arena.

The Filipino high-flyer replicated his 10-point statline in a loss to the same team a day earlier while also gathering two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 13 minutes off the bench.

His solid play was a big boost for Altiri, which relied on Brandon Ashley's 18 points, seven boards, and two assists to avenge its 90-77 loss to Yamagata on Saturday to even up this weekend series at home.

Altiri's sixth win in seven games enabled it to stay atop the standings at 8-3.

