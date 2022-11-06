Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Nov 6
    Japan B.League

    Kobe Paras solid again as Altiri Chiba averts home sweep

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    kobe paras

    KOBE Paras continued to be a solid producer off the bench as Altiri Chiba redeemed itself with an 87-73 win over Yamagata Wyverns in the 2022-23 Japan B.League second division on Sunday at Oamishirasato Arena.

    [READ: Heading shines as Nagasaki completes sweep]

    The Filipino high-flyer replicated his 10-point statline in a loss to the same team a day earlier while also gathering two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 13 minutes off the bench.

    His solid play was a big boost for Altiri, which relied on Brandon Ashley's 18 points, seven boards, and two assists to avenge its 90-77 loss to Yamagata on Saturday to even up this weekend series at home.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Altiri's sixth win in seven games enabled it to stay atop the standings at 8-3.

      Watch Now
      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again