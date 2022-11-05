Jordan Heading solid for Nagasaki in weekend sweep

JORDAN Heading made big contributions anew for Nagasaki Velca as they took the 84-65 victory over Earthfriends Tokyo Z on Saturday in the 2022-23 Japan B.League second division at Ota Gymnasium.

The Fil-Aussie shooter made four three-pointers for his 12 points, three assists, two rebounds, two blocks, and one steal to complete the series sweep.

It was a solid encore for Heading's eight points on 2-of-8 shooting from deep, 10 boards, six assists, and two steals in Nagasaki's 109-62 rout on Friday.

The pair of victories pushed the Velca's record to 8-3.

Meanwhile, Kobe Paras was also solid off the bench in Altiri Chiba's 90-77 defeat to Yamagata Wyverns at Oamishirasato Arena.

He produced 10 points, two rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block as Chiba saw its five-game win run snapped to sink to 7-3.

