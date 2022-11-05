Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Nov 5
    Japan B.League

    Jordan Heading solid for Nagasaki in weekend sweep

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Jordan Heading Nagasaki
    Jordan Heading was on target.
    PHOTO: B.League

    JORDAN Heading made big contributions anew for Nagasaki Velca as they took the 84-65 victory over Earthfriends Tokyo Z on Saturday in the 2022-23 Japan B.League second division at Ota Gymnasium.

    Filipinos in B.League Division 2 news

    The Fil-Aussie shooter made four three-pointers for his 12 points, three assists, two rebounds, two blocks, and one steal to complete the series sweep.

    It was a solid encore for Heading's eight points on 2-of-8 shooting from deep, 10 boards, six assists, and two steals in Nagasaki's 109-62 rout on Friday.

    The pair of victories pushed the Velca's record to 8-3.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Meanwhile, Kobe Paras was also solid off the bench in Altiri Chiba's 90-77 defeat to Yamagata Wyverns at Oamishirasato Arena.

      He produced 10 points, two rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block as Chiba saw its five-game win run snapped to sink to 7-3.

      Watch Now
      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Jordan Heading was on target.
      PHOTO: B.League

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again