Pinoys team up in Asia All-Stars for B.League midseason spectacle

ALL nine Filipinos in the Japan league will be in action in the 2022 B.League All-Star in Okinawa.

Kiefer Ravena of the Shiga Lakestars will be joined by seven other Filipinos in the Asia All-Stars team.

"Very much excited to play against the Rising Stars of the B.League and of course with my Filipino brothers here and from the other different countries that are being represented in the B.League," said the charismatic guard of the game set on Jan. 14 at Okinawa Arena.

"It's going to be a fun event. We'd like to thank the B.League for allowing us to showcase our talents as Asian Quota Players in the upcoming All-Star."

Joining him in the squad are his brother Thirdy Ravena of the San-En NeoPhoenix, as well as Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' Bobby Ray Parks, Niigata Albirex BB's Kobe Paras, Toyama Grouses' Dwight Ramos, Ibaraki Robots' Javi Gomez de Liano, as well as second division players Juan Gomez de Liano (Earthfriends Tokyo Z) and Kemark Carino (Aomori Wat's).

Completing the Asia All-Stars lineup are Chinese center Wang Weijia of the Akita Northern Happinets, Indonesian winger Brandon Jawato of the Utsunomiya Brex, Korean shooter Yang Jae-min of the Shinshu Brave Warriors, and second division players Lin Chih-wei of Chinese Taipei (Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka) and Liu Jin of China (Nishinomiya Storks).

Handling the Asia All-Stars will be Ryukyu Golden Kings mentor Dai Oketani.

Meanwhile, Shinshu's Matthew Aquino will be part of the Rising Stars team which will be led by Utsunomiya Brex guard Kai Toews.

Also part of the Rising Stars team are Takuma Sato (Chiba Jets), Taiki Osakabe (Alvark Tokyo), Keisuke Masuda and Satoru Maeta (Kawasaki Brave Thunders), Yuto Nohmi (Niigata Albirex BB), Ryogo Sumino (SeaHorses Mikawa), Takumi Saito (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins), Eliet Donley (Osaka Evessa), Ryo Terashima (Hiroshima Dragonflies), and Koh Flippin and Keita Imamura (Ryukyu Golden Kings).

Coaching the team is Chiba Jets assistant coach Zoran Martic.

The league also announced the rosters for the B.League All-Star, set for Jan. 15 at the same arena.

Yuki Togashi of the Chiba Jets banner the B.Black team as he was joined in the first five by Alvark Tokyo's Ryan Rossiter and Sebas Saiz, Kawasaki Brave Thunders' Ryusei Shinoyama, and Shimane Susanoo Magic's Kosuke Kanamaru.

B.Black's bench consists of Naoto Tsuji and Nick Mayo (Hiroshima Dragonflies), Yuma Fujii (Kawasaki Brave Thunders), Shuta Hara (Chiba Jets), Leo Vendrame (SunRockers Shibuya), Seiya Ando (Shimane Susanoo Magic), and Trey Jones (Gunma Crane Thunders).

On the other hand, Makoto Hiejima of the Utsunomiya Brex spearhead the B.White team as he will be side-by-side in the first five by his teammate Josh Scott, Ryukyu Golden Kings' Jack Cooley and Ryuichi Kishimoto, and SeaHorses Mikawa's Avi Koki Schafer.

In B.White's bench are Julian Mavunga and Naoki Uto (Toyama Grouses), Tenketsu Harimoto (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins), Yuta Okada (Shinshu Brave Warriors), Morihisa Yamauchi (San-En NeoPhoenix), Yudai Nishida (SeaHorses Mikawa), and Ryoma Hashimoto (Levanga Hokkaido).

Coaching B.Black is Chiba Jets head coach Atsushi Ohno, while Oketani will also call the shots for B.White.

