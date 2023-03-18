Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Japan B.League

    Kai Sotto puts up double-double as Hiroshima rips Ibaraki for back-to-back wins

    by spin.ph staff
    2 hours ago
    Kai Sotto Hiroshima vs Ibaraki
    Kai Sotto puts up another highlight play.
    PHOTO: B.League livestream

    KAI Sotto sustained his solid showing in Japan, towing the Hirsohima Dragonflies to a 90-72 victory over the Ibaraki Robots in the B.League on Saturday at the Adastria Mito Arena.

    Kai Sotto stats B.League today March 18

    The homegrown Filipino NBA aspirant put up 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 5 of 5 from the foul line, on top of 12 boards, three blocks, and one steal in less than 23 minutes as a starter to lead the Dragonflies to back-to-back wins.

    Following up Sotto’s first win in Japan last Wednesday, a 102-95 decision over Matthew Wright’s Kyoto, the Dragonflies improved to a 30-11 record overall to stay in fifth spot.

    Ibaraki, where Javi Gomez de Liaño once played, fell to 15-26 to get stuck in 19th spot in the 24-team Division 1.

