Kai Sotto's 20-point, 8-rebound outing lifts Hiroshima to big win

KAI Sotto delivered one of the best performances in his young professional career, helping the Hiroshima Dragonflies hack out a 102-95 victory over the Kyoto Hannaryz on Wednesday night in the B.League at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall.

The homegrown Filipino NBA aspirant put up a team-high 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field and made both his free throws on top of eight rebounds and one steal in less than 23 minutes as a starter.

More importantly, his efficient showing led to a victory for the Dragonflies, who snapped a two-game losing streak to improve to 29-11 overall and tighten their grip on fourth spot.

"I’m happy that I got my first home win tonight," Sotto addressed the crowd after the game. "I’m grateful for everyone who came out to support."

The Hannaryz saw their winning streak stopped at two games to fall to 16-24.

The loss spoiled a solid outing from Matthew Wright, who dropped 26 points, built on seven triples, eight assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 36 minutes.

Hiroshima asserted its mastery of Kyoto after scoring an 81-74 win in their first meeting last November.

