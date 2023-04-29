Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kai Sotto, Hiroshima return from postponement with rout of Shimane

    by spin.ph staff
    1 Hour ago
    Kai Sotto Hiroshima dunk
    Kai Sotto flirts with a double-double against Shimane.
    PHOTO: B.League

    KAI Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies hardly missed a beat after a postponement, rolling past the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 87-74, to get back on track in the Japan B.League on Saturday at the Matsue City Gymnasium.

    Their game against Shinsu shelved last Sunday, the Dragonflies trailed early, but turned the game around and pulled away in the second quarter, building a lead that grew to 22 points.

    Kai Sotto stats B.League April 29

    Sotto put up 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting, eight boards, two assists, and one block in less than 18 minutes as a starter.

      Hiroshima improved to a 40-16 record to climb to solo fifth spot, a half-game ahead of Ray Parks’ Nagoya.

      Shimane stayed in third spot at 45-12.

