Matthew Wright, Thirdy Ravena lead teams to victory

MATTHEW Wright and Thirdy Ravena contributed to their respective teams’ victories in the Japan B.League on Sunday.

Filipino imports stats in B.League April 23

Wright had the best showing among Filipino imports, dropping 19 points on 7-of-18 shooting, including three triples, six assists, two rebounds, and two steals in almost 30 minutes as a starter in Kyoto Hannaryz’s 87-82 win over Shimane.

Kyoto improved to 21-35, good for 18th spot.

Ravena, for his part, put up 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, seven boards, and four assists in 30 minutes off the bench in San-en’s 91-75 win over Kawasaki.

The NeoPhoenix hiked their record to 22-34 in a tie with FE Nagoya for 16th spot.

Carl Tamayo’s Ryukyu prevailed over SR Shibuya, 90-84, to stay in second spot at 45-11, but the former University of the Philippines star rode the bench.

Other Pinoys had solid showings that went for naught.

Dwight Ramos chipped in eight points, five boards, and one assist in 26 minutes as a starter in in Levanga Hokkaido’s 98-92 loss to Ibaraki as Hokkaido fell to 17-39, good for 21st spot.

Kiefer Ravena had 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, five rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 26 minutes off the bench in Shiga’s 82-83 loss to Osaka as the Lakes fell to 13-43 to get stuck in 22nd spot.

Kai Sotto and Hiroshima’s game against Shinshu was postponed.