Kai Sotto sees little action as Hiroshima falls to Shinshu

KAI Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies failed to get a win streak going, falling to the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 83-80, on Saturday in the Japan B.League at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall.

Coming off a 99-88 win over Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes last Wednesday, the Dragonflies looked poised to get a second straight win early on, but the Brave Warriors quickly turned the game around and built a lead that grew to 15 points on the way the road win.

Kai Sotto stats B.League April 22

Sotto started, but was held scoreless after missing all his three shots, grabbed two rebounds, and dished out one assist in less than eight minutes of action.

Kelly Blackshear Jr. took most of Sotto’s minutes, leading the Dragonflies with 17 points and 11 rebounds in almost 30 minutes off the bench.

Hiroshima suffered its third loss in four games to stay tied in fifth spot with Ray Parks’ Nagoya Diamond Dolphins at 39-16.

Shinshu improved to 27-28, good for 10th spot.

Reio Maeda and Toshiya Mitsui paced the Brave Warriors with 17 points apiece, built on four triples each.