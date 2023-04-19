Kai Sotto gets one over Kiefer Ravena as Hiroshima holds off Shiga

KAI Sotto delivered a solid double-double as the Hiroshima Dragonflies held off the Shiga Lakes, 99-88, on Wednesday to get back on track in the Japan B.League at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall.

Kai Sotto stats B.League April 19

The homegrown Filipino NBA aspirant Sotto put up 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field and 2of 2 from the foul line, and grabbed 12 boards, on top of one assist, one steal, and one block in almost 25 minutes as a starter.

His steady play contributed to the Dragonflies in leading by as many as 28 points, before they fended off the Lakes’ late rally.

Sotto got the better of his Pinoy matchup against Kiefer Ravena, who had nine points – all from beyond the arc, eight assists, three rebounds in almost 26 minutes as a starter.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Hiroshima snapped back-to-back losses to improve to a 39-15 record and gain solo fifth spot ahead of Ray Parks’ Nagoya Diamond Dolphins.

Shiga, on the other hand, suffered a third straight loss and fell to 13-41 overall to get stuck in 22nd spot out of 24 teams.