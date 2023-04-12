Kai Sotto, Hiroshima vent ire on Osaka with 30-point rout to get back on track

KAI Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies vented their ire on Osaka Evessa, 99-69, to get back on track in the Japan B.League on Wednesday Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall.

Kai Sotto stats B.League April 12

Coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to Shimane on Sunday that snapped a six-game win streak, the Dragonflies went to work right away and built a 10-point lead after the first quarter, maintaining the gap that grew to 38 points to the delight of the home crowd.

Sotto, the homegrown Filipino NBA aspirant, contributed five points on 2-of-4 shooting, nine boards, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in almost 24 minutes of play as a starter as the Dragonflies improved to a 38-13 record.

Hiroshima kept a share of fourth spot with Alvark Tokyo, while Osaka stayed stuck at 14th spot with a 23-28 mark.

Nick Mayo led the Dragonflies with 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists in less than 25 minutes of action.

