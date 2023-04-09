Kai Sotto, Hiroshima drop overtime heartbreaker to Shimane

KAI Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies suffered a heartbreaking 100-88 overtime loss to the Shimane Susanoo Magic on Sunday, losing momentum in the run to the 2022-2023 Japan B.League season.

Just a day after clinching a playoff spot with an 80-71 win over second-running Shimane at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall, the Dragonflies looked headed to a weekend sweep as they led 80-77 with 2.9 seconds to go.

However, the Dragonflies were stunned by a Perrin Buford three-pointer at the end of regulation and were never the same in overtime, losing for the first time in seven games and falling to 37-13 for the season.

The Magic improved to 42-8.

The loss put to naught another solid outing by the 7-3 Sotto, who scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds, and had an assist the two shotclocks in 21.02 minutes as a starter at the center position.