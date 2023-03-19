Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Japan B.League

    Kai Sotto solid once again as Hiroshima completes sweep of Ibaraki

    by from the wires
    2 hours ago
    Kai Sotto
    PHOTO: Japan B.League

    KAI Sotto continued to impress in the Japan B.League, putting together another solid game as the Hiroshima Dragonflies put away the Ibaraki Robots, 87-83, on Sunday at the Adastria Mito Arena.

    The Gilas Pilipinas mainstay scored 14 points on 7-of-13 shooting to go with nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks as the starting center of a Dragonflies side that has now won three games in a row.

    READ: Wright likes the Kai Sotto he's seeing in B.League

    Hiroshima is now 3-1 since Sotto's arrival from the Adelaide 36ers in Australia's NBL - and 31-11 this season.

    Sotto's performance came as a fitting encore to his double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds in the Dragonflies' 90-72 win of the Robots on Saturday.

      PHOTO: Japan B.League

