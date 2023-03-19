Kai Sotto solid once again as Hiroshima completes sweep of Ibaraki

KAI Sotto continued to impress in the Japan B.League, putting together another solid game as the Hiroshima Dragonflies put away the Ibaraki Robots, 87-83, on Sunday at the Adastria Mito Arena.

The Gilas Pilipinas mainstay scored 14 points on 7-of-13 shooting to go with nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks as the starting center of a Dragonflies side that has now won three games in a row.

Hiroshima is now 3-1 since Sotto's arrival from the Adelaide 36ers in Australia's NBL - and 31-11 this season.

Sotto's performance came as a fitting encore to his double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds in the Dragonflies' 90-72 win of the Robots on Saturday.



