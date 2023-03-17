COLUMN: Matthew Wright likes the Kai Sotto he's seeing in B.League

CHICAGO - Kai Sotto blew up social media last Wednesday with an explosive performance while starting at center for the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the Japan B-League.

Former PBA star Matthew Wright, who now plays for Kyoto Hannaryz, witnessed Sotto's 20-point, eight-rebound rampage that led to a 102-95 loss for Wright's team.

Wright wasn't surprised with what he saw.

"He's always been talented. Just needed the right situation to flourish," Wright said of the master class where Sotto drilled 9-of-14 field goals with one steal in 23 minutes of action.

After a circuitous route that took him from The Skill Factory in Atlanta to the G-League Ignite in California and to the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia, Sotto is finally on a straight path that will hopefully take him to the NBA.

Following his mutual parting of ways with the Adelaide 36ers, Sotto is now continuing with his development in Japan. The next stops, as carefully charted by his agent representation, includes NBA mini camps and the Summer League in July.

At age 20, the window is still wide open for Kai to achieve the NBA dream.

"Kai is still young but has a very high ceiling," Wright, who last played for the Phoenix Super LPG in the PBA, added.

Wright, himself a gifted baller who once took his talents to the US NCAA via St. Bonaventure, made some keen observations that reinforces the faith of those who have supported the 7-foot-4 phenom over the years.

"Kai is very agile and his length and touch are his biggest strengths. As he gets older he'll get stronger."

THE KNOCK ON KAI HAS ALWAYS BEEN HIS LACK OF MOBILITY.

So it's refreshing to know that a trained eye, a fellow professional player who actually shared the court with him in actual competition, is telling us that there is marked improvement in that aspect.

This upward flight path is certainly a welcome development as the former Ateneo star wades into deeper waters in the next couple months.

"It was an outstanding effort versus American bigs in the other team," a member of Kai's inner circle who requested anonymity told me via text message.

"He continues to improve. The playing time and staying in shape is building confidence. Very happy for him."

So should Filipino hoops fans who stay united in the shared quest to see the first full-blooded Filipino make it to the NBA.

Opportunity, the chance to showcase his talents, was all Kai ever wanted wherever his journey took him. He is getting that valuable playing time in Japan now and it's doing wonders.

If he can keep moving the chains and stay consistent, the possibilities are endless.

Big men, most experts say, take longer to develop.

That, too, seemed to apply to Kai.

After paying his dues and staying the course, maybe his time has come.

Fingers crossed.

Happily, merrily.