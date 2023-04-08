Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Apr 8
    Japan B.League

    Kai Sotto, Hiroshima stun No. 2 Shimane for 6th win in a row

    by spin.ph staff
    Just now
    Kai Sotto Hiroshima
    Kai Sotto helps the Dragonflies deal Shimane only its eighth loss in 49 games.
    PHOTO: B.League

    KAI Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies solidified their tag as B.League contenders, toppling second-running Shimane, 80-71, on Saturday at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall.

    Kai Sotto stats B.League April 8

    The homegrown Filipino NBA aspirant put up eight points on 4-of-8 shooting, six boards, three assists, and one block in less than 22 minutes as a starter to help the Dragonflies deal Shimane only its eighth loss in 49 games.

    The Dragonflies opened up a 13-point first-quarter lead that ballooned to 18 points on the way to the wire-to-wire victory, their sixth in a row to improve to a 37-12 record and keep a share of fourth spot with Alvark Tokyo.

    Kelly Blackshear Jr. led the Dragonflies with 18 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Kai Sotto helps the Dragonflies deal Shimane only its eighth loss in 49 games.
      PHOTO: B.League

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again