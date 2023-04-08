Kai Sotto, Hiroshima stun No. 2 Shimane for 6th win in a row

KAI Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies solidified their tag as B.League contenders, toppling second-running Shimane, 80-71, on Saturday at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall.

Kai Sotto stats B.League April 8

The homegrown Filipino NBA aspirant put up eight points on 4-of-8 shooting, six boards, three assists, and one block in less than 22 minutes as a starter to help the Dragonflies deal Shimane only its eighth loss in 49 games.

The Dragonflies opened up a 13-point first-quarter lead that ballooned to 18 points on the way to the wire-to-wire victory, their sixth in a row to improve to a 37-12 record and keep a share of fourth spot with Alvark Tokyo.

Kelly Blackshear Jr. led the Dragonflies with 18 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN