    Japan B.League

    Kai Sotto's B.League season ends as Hiroshima loses in sudden-death

    by Luisa Morales
    1 Hour ago
    Kai Sotto Hiroshima
    PHOTO: B.League

    KAI Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies' campaign in the 2022-23 Japan B. League playoffs came to a sad end as they fell to league-leaders Chiba Jets, 96-91, at the Funabashi Arena on Monday.

    After an escape act in Game One, Chiba retaliated with back-to-back wins to claim the best-of-three series in the rubber match and move on to the semifinals.

    Sotto played sparingly with a little over five minutes of action as he finished with two points and two rebounds in their final game of the season.

    Chiba sets up a semifinals showdown against the Alvark Tokyo who eliminated the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 83-82, in the other Monday game.

    PHOTO: B.League

