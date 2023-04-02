Kai Sotto, Dragonflies complete weekend sweep of slumping Kyoto

KAI Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies sustained their hot streak on Sunday, completing a weekend rout of Kyoto Hannaryz with a 76-63 victory at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall in the 2022-23 Japan B. League season.

The 7-foot-3 Filipino import compiled 14 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 23:09 minutes as a starter in a fitting follow-up to the Dragonflies' 92-76 win over the Hannaryz and Matthew Wright the day before.

The Dragonflies' fourth straight win improved the team's record to 35-12 in Sotto's first season in the league, which his camp hopes will boost his stock and confidence before he shifts his focus to his NBA dream.

Sotto already had 11 points in the first half, including this three-pointer from the top of the free-throw circle.

Wright played better for Kyoto than in the first game of the back-to-back, but his 14 points, three rebounds, two assists, and three steals couldn't save his team from an eighth successive loss.

Kyoto now stands at 16-31 (win-loss).