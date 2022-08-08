Japan B.League side Shiga Lakes sign Kiefer Ravena to new deal

KIEFER Ravena's return to Shiga Lakes is now official.

The team announced the news on Monday, formalizing an expected development after a stellar first year in Japan for Ravena and after negotiations for a short-term stint with his PBA mother ballclub falling through.

Terms on the deal were not divulged, but sources said the Japan B.League side has long offered a three-year contract which the former Ateneo King Eagle accepted.

Shiga, the sources added, was also willing to allow Ravena to play one conference in the PBA before the deal kicked in - a set-up that didn't sit well with NLEX.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ravena impressed in his first season with Shiga, averaging 13.2 points on 35-percent shooting from deep, to go with 5.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 27 minutes through 56 games.

He was quick to endear himself to the Lakes despite the ballclub finishing the 2021-22 season with a 14-43 win-loss record.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"I’m excited to be back and play for you guys once again! This will be a great season for us and I know the boosters will have fun supporting the team this year," he said.

Ravena spent the past few months playing for Gilas Pilipinas, serving as the team's captain in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup where the Philippines finished at ninth place.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.