Heading's Nagasaki beats Kobe's Chiba; Slaughter posts double-double

JORDAN Heading continued to sustain his rhythm for Nagasaki Velca in its 96-94 escape against Altiri Chiba on Saturday in the 2022-23 Japan B.League second division at Chiba Port Arena.

The Fil-Aussie gunner shot 2-of-6 from deep for his 17 points, six assists, and a rebound that helped Nagasaki improve to a 9-3 record.

He ably backed up Matt Bonds, who had a splendid all-around performance marked by 40 points, eight assists, seven steals, and six boards to lead the Velca to their fourth straight win.

Kobe Paras, on the other hand, came off the bench for Chiba and nabbed nine points, three assists, a rebound, and a block.

Altiri dropped to 8-4 after losing the second of their last three games.

Meanwhile, Greg Slaughter had a solid series as Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka got a split against Earthfriends Tokyo Z at Fukuoka Citizen Gymnasium.

The Fil-Am center came off the bench and tallied nine points, six rebounds, one assist, and one block in Fukuoka's 86-79 loss to Tokyo Z on Friday.

Slaughter did better on Saturday, notching a double-double of 13 points, 12 boards, and two dimes in the Rizing Zephyr's 97-57 revenge win over the Earthfriends.

Fukuoka improved to 6-7 for the season.

Roosevelt Adams still wasn't activated in Kagawa Five Arrows' 78-70 win over Saga Balooners at SAGA Plaza on Saturday.

Myles Hesson led Kagawa with 21 points, nine rebounds, and five assists for back-to-back wins and climb up to 4-8.