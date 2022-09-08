Jordan Heading banking on Taiwan experience ahead of Japan debut

JORDAN Heading is preparing for a tougher campaign in the Japan B.League with second-division club Nagasaki Velca.

"Taiwan has some good basketball players as well, but the Japanese players in the B.League is a step up for sure," the former import in Chinese Taipei's T1 pro league said during his media availability on Wednesday.

Heading, 26, was solid in his lone season in Taiwan as he averaged 18.3 points on 35-percent shooting from deep, on top of 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 steals as the designated gunner for the Taichung Wagor Suns in their runner-up finish in the T1 League.

Having that international experience under his belt makes the Fil-Aussie shooter confident as he also tries to make that same level of impact in Japan.

"I think it will help a lot. Every year of professional basketball can never do you wrong. Just the extra reps under my belt as well as being able to be in a leadership position in my time in Taiwan will help me a lot," the 6-foot-2 guard said.

But Heading also knows that for him to do that, fitting in will be a high priority in his first season at Nagasaki.

"My goal is to just fit in the team and do whatever I can to make the team succeed and help in whatever way I can to win the B2 championship," he said as he joins the newly-promoted club which won the third-division crown last year.

"It's just learning the Velca style as much as I can and as quickly as I can. With all the pointers that the coaching staff gives me on a day-to-day basis, I think if I just learn to take those those things in stride and be coachable as quick as possible, I think strides will be made."

