Jordan Heading banking on Taiwan experience ahead of Japan debut

JORDAN Heading is preparing for a tougher campaign in the Japan B.League with second-division club Nagasaki Velca.
"Taiwan has some good basketball players as well, but the Japanese players in the B.League is a step up for sure," the former import in Chinese Taipei's T1 pro league said during his media availability on Wednesday.
READ: Jordan Heading moves from Taiwan to Japan to join Nagasaki Velca
Heading, 26, was solid in his lone season in Taiwan as he averaged 18.3 points on 35-percent shooting from deep, on top of 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 steals as the designated gunner for the Taichung Wagor Suns in their runner-up finish in the T1 League.
Having that international experience under his belt makes the Fil-Aussie shooter confident as he also tries to make that same level of impact in Japan.
"I think it will help a lot. Every year of professional basketball can never do you wrong. Just the extra reps under my belt as well as being able to be in a leadership position in my time in Taiwan will help me a lot," the 6-foot-2 guard said.
But Heading also knows that for him to do that, fitting in will be a high priority in his first season at Nagasaki.
"My goal is to just fit in the team and do whatever I can to make the team succeed and help in whatever way I can to win the B2 championship," he said as he joins the newly-promoted club which won the third-division crown last year.
"It's just learning the Velca style as much as I can and as quickly as I can. With all the pointers that the coaching staff gives me on a day-to-day basis, I think if I just learn to take those those things in stride and be coachable as quick as possible, I think strides will be made."
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.