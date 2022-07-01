Jordan Heading moves from Taiwan to Japan to join Nagasaki Velca

JORDAN Heading is moving to Japan as he agreed to a deal with B.League second division team Nagasaki Velca.

The squad announced the news on Friday welcoming the Fil-Aussie shooter.

"I'm really happy that me and my family can be part of the Velca family," he said. "I'm grateful to the management for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I'll do my best to overcome it! I'm looking forward to meeting my teammates and Velca fans!"

Heading, 26, last suited up for the Taichung Wagor Suns in the T1 League in Taiwan.

The 6-foot-2 guard had a solid outing with Taichung, averaging 18.3 points on 35-percent shooting from deep, to go with 4.2 rebounds. 2.4 assists, and 1.1 steals in 31.9 minutes in the team's runner-up finish.

He is joining a Nagasaki team which recently earned a promotion to the second division after topping the third division last season with its 45-3 win-loss record.

Curiously, Heading will team up with another player of Filipino lineage in Caloocan-born guard Edward Yamamoto in the Velca.

