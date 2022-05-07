Javi GDL scores three in penultimate game in Japan

JAVI Gomez de Liano scored only three points, but the Ibaraki Robots ended their three-game losing skid with a 93-82 win over the Gunma Crane Thunders on Saturday in the Japan B.League at Adastria Mito Arena.

The Filipino shooter, who just declared for the PBA Draft, played his penultimate game in the Japan and logged only seven minutes of action and made one of his two long bombs to help the Robots rise to 16-37.

Eric Jacobsen got 22 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists, while Atsunobu Hirao got 20 points, six dimes, and four boards in the win.

Other Pinoys, however, suffered losses in their second to the last games of the season.

The Toyama Grouses were on the wrong end of a 96-93 heartbreaker at the hands of Levanga Hokkaido at Hokkai Kitayell.

Dwight Ramos fired 11 points, six rebounds, and two steals as the Grouses dropped to 24-35.

Julian Mavunga paced Toyama with 23 points, seven assists, and six boards off the bench, as former TNT import Joshua Smith got 21 points and eight rebounds in the defeat.

Bobby Ray Parks also returned from a three-game absence and poured 22 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep, on top of three rebounds and two steals, but the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins fell to the undermanned Osaka Evessa, 87-76, at Ookini Arena Maishima.

It was a tough defeat for the playoff-bound Nagoya, which fell to a 33-15 card.

Scott Eatherton also contributed 15 points and six boards in the losing cause.

