How Filipino imports performed in Japan B.League second division

JORDAN Heading is the last Filipino standing in the Japan B.League second division as he and the Nagasaki Velca gear up for the quarterfinals that start on Friday.

The Gilas Pilipinas gunner averaged 13.4 points, 2.2 triples, 3.6 assists, 2.8 boards, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 block in 56 games in the regular season to help Nagasaki clinch the fourth seed with a 43-17 record.

That arranged a playoff duel against the fifth-seeded Kumamoto Vorters in a best-of-three series starting with back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday.

While Heading remains in action, the other Pinoy imports in Division 2 had early vacations.

Filipino imports stats in Japan B2 League

Greg Slaughter had a so-so debut in Japan, averaging 4.7 points on 58.2-percent shooting, three rebounds, 0.5 assist, 0.5 block, and 0.2 steal in 45 games as the Fukuoka Rizing finished 11th at 20-40.

Roosevelt Adams put up solid numbers of 9.2 points, 1.1 triples, 5.3 rebounds, 0.9 assist, 0.8 steal, and 0.4 block in 36 games, but his Kagawa Five Arrows also missed the payoff bus after wounding up second to last out of 14 teams at 16-44.

Kobe Paras averaged 5.3 points, one assist, 0.9 rebound, 0.7 steal, and 0.5 block in 33 games for Altiri Chiba before parting ways with the team in March.

Paras missed a chance to be part of the top-seeded Altiri’s playoff run. With a 46-13 record, Altiri is eager to be one of the two teams that will be promoted to the first division the following season.

