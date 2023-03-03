Kobe Paras, Japan team Altiri Chiba part ways 'by mutual agreement'

KOBE Paras and Altiri Chiba have parted ways 'by mutual agreement,' the Japan B.League Division II side announced in a statement on Friday.

The B2 side said it has cancelled Paras' contract in his first season with the club after joining from Division I side Niigita Albirex BB.

Paras averaged 5.3 points, 0.9 rebound and 1.0 assist in 30 games for Altiri Chiba.

"I’m so grateful for the opportunity to represent such a beautiful club and city, Chiba," the former UP Maroons star said in a statement released by the club.





