Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Mar 3
    Japan B.League

    Kobe Paras, Japan team Altiri Chiba part ways 'by mutual agreement'

    by spin.ph staff
    1 Hour ago
    Kobe Paras Altiri Chiba
    PHOTO: B.League

    KOBE Paras and Altiri Chiba have parted ways 'by mutual agreement,' the Japan B.League Division II side announced in a statement on Friday.

    The B2 side said it has cancelled Paras' contract in his first season with the club after joining from Division I side Niigita Albirex BB.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Paras averaged 5.3 points, 0.9 rebound and 1.0 assist in 30 games for Altiri Chiba.

      "I’m so grateful for the opportunity to represent such a beautiful club and city, Chiba," the former UP Maroons star said in a statement released by the club.


      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: B.League

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again