Kobe Paras, Japan team Altiri Chiba part ways 'by mutual agreement'

KOBE Paras and Altiri Chiba have parted ways 'by mutual agreement,' the Japan B.League Division II side announced in a statement on Friday.
The B2 side said it has cancelled Paras' contract in his first season with the club after joining from Division I side Niigita Albirex BB.
Paras averaged 5.3 points, 0.9 rebound and 1.0 assist in 30 games for Altiri Chiba.
"I’m so grateful for the opportunity to represent such a beautiful club and city, Chiba," the former UP Maroons star said in a statement released by the club.
